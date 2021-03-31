Rate3 Trading Up 9.3% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $265,167.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.00638069 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,754.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00017934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026540 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

