Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $56,603.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $197.93 or 0.00333517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.00796700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00087503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.