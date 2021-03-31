Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $4.53 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $94,795.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00325528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00812759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,431,925,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.