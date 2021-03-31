Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $183.29 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00316828 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00635131 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,457,075,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

