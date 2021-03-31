Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sony by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Sony by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $3,904,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sony by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Sony by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

