Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPMP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NYSE BPMP opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.