Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,455,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,824,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

