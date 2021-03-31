Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 33,515 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,094,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.