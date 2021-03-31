Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

