Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROUS. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

