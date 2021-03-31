Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 466.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of AeroVironment worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.62.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,293 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,231. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

