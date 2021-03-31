Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Waters by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Shares of WAT opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average of $243.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

