Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

