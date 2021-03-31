Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cable One by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cable One by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cable One by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cable One by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,770.47 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,482.05 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,902.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,955.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

