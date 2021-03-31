Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000.

XSVM stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $53.12.

