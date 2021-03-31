Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 263,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

