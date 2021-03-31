Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $435.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

