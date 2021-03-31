Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

SMOG stock opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78.

