Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $4,908,858. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.