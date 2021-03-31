Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.03% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVC. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

