Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Professional worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 270.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Professional by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Professional by 232.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

