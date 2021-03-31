Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

