Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.89. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $175.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

