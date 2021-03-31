Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,670 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 268,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.