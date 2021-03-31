Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,829 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 127,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.