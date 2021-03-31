Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.86.

NYSE:CP opened at $369.65 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $205.26 and a 12 month high of $385.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.