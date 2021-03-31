Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AB. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

