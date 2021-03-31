Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 973.6% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after buying an additional 42,441 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $495.75 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.15 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

