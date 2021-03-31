Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,397 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

