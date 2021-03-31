Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,396 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

