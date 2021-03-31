Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,199 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.25.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $309.88 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.14 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average of $295.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

