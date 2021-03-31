Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,486 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $8,922,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QLYS opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.80 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.