Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,766 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.67% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,762,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

