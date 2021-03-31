Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,663 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PPD by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPD by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPD by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after buying an additional 647,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846 over the last ninety days.

PPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

