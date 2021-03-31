Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Leidos by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

