Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 51,037 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.