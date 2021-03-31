Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,765 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.