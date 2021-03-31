Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 907,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

