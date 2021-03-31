Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

