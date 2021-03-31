Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.52

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.52 and last traded at $124.23, with a volume of 905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 546,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

