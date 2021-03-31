Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,373 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $139,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.