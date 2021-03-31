RChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370,650.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. RChain has a market cap of $97.95 million and $370,650.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars.

