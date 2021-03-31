RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.