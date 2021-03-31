RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

