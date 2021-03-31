Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $22,120.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 758,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,043.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,266. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

