Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 234,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Reading International news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 753,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,782.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $670,160 in the last ninety days. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,736. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $125.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

