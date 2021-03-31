Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of Ready Capital worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

NYSE:RC opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

