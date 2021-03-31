Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 690.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Natixis raised its stake in Realty Income by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE O opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

