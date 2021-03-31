Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Seaways (INSW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Seaways (NYSE: INSW):

3/30/2021 – International Seaways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

3/29/2021 – International Seaways is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – International Seaways had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

