Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

3/26/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/5/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $76.00.

2/17/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $66.00.

2/9/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Get Uber Technologies Inc alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.