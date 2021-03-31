Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS: WTSHF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.